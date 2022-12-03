India

West Bengal: 3 dead in blast at TMC leader's house

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 03, 2022, 12:33 pm 2 min read

Officials revealed the house was also damaged due to the explosion

At least three individuals reportedly lost their lives in a bomb blast at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader's house on Friday in West Bengal's East Medinipur. The explosion happened approximately 40 kilometers away from Midnapore's Contai, ahead of senior Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee's planned rally. The bomb blast took place in the Bhagabanpur Block 2 of Naryabila village, under Bhupatinagar Police Station's jurisdiction.

Cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained: Police

Per reports in the news agency PTI, the explosion at the TMC booth president Rajkumar Manna's home occurred on Friday night at approximately 11.15 pm. "The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway but the impact was so powerful that the mud house with a thatched roof was blown off in the incident," revealed a senior officer.

Wb | A blast occurred at residence of TMC booth president Rajkumar Manna in Arjun Nagar area under Bhupati Nagar PS in Purba Medinipur limits last night. Injuries reported. Party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a public rally in Contai today. pic.twitter.com/1ynqX7G6S3 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2022

Since the blast, numerous opposition leaders have blamed TMC for the incident. Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool Congress state general secretary, expressed his thoughts on the claims and said it's easy for the opposition to hold the ruling party in Bengal responsible for it without proof. Bhupati Nagar Officer-in-Charge Kajal Datta stated that two bodies had been recovered, but they are yet to be identified.

The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that country-made bombs were being made at the TMC leader's house. Dilip Ghosh, BJP national vice president, reacted to the incident and claimed that "only bomb-making industry is flourishing in the state." Meanwhile, senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty asked why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was quiet on such incidents and called for her statement.

BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari accused the TMC booth president of making bombs at his residence, due to which the accident happened. Taking to Twitter, Adhikari wrote: "TMC Booth President Rajkumar & 2 others died last evening while urgently making the bombs, as these bombs were intended to be hurled at Contai." "Bombs are West Bengal's most successful cottage Industry products," added Adhikari.

TMC Booth President Rajkumar 2 others died last evening while urgently making the bombs, as these bombs were intended to be hurled at Contai.

Bombs are WB's most successful Cottage Industry products are widely produced in TMC leaders' homes across Bengal.@AmitShah@HMOIndia — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) December 3, 2022