Bengal: 2 arrested in Congress worker murder case in Murshidabad

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 11, 2023 | 02:49 pm 2 min read

Congress worker allegedly murdered in Murshidaba, 2 arrested

After a Congress worker was reportedly shot dead outside his home in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday, the police confirmed that two individuals were apprehended in connection with the case on Saturday. The police also revealed that the victim, identified as Fulchand Sheikh, was a resident of Ratanpur Naldip village under the jurisdiction of the Khargram Police Station.

Why does this story matter?

The alleged murder came just ahead of the July 8 three-tier panchayat elections in Bengal, which is being viewed as a litmus test for parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Notably, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha announced on Thursday that village council polls would take place on a single day, and the nomination deadline was set for June 15.

Details on arrests after Congress worker's alleged murder

Speaking to ANI, Public Prosecutor Subhra Mishra Kandi said both the accused were sent to police remand to recover the weapons used in the crime, reportedly a local gun and an iron rod. "They (some Congress workers) were injured...one of them died at the hospital. They have been sent to a 10-day police remand for the recovery of the offending weapon," said Kandi.

Local TMC leader blamed for Congress worker's death

As per the news outlet The Indian Express, the victim was sitting in front of his residence with his son on his lap on Friday evening while some locals were playing cards nearby. At that time, a group of about 15 individuals, allegedly led by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Rafiq Sheikh, arrived there and shot at Sheikh six times.

Clashes erupt in Mushirdabad after alleged murder

Numerous clashes were allegedly reported on Friday in Mushirdabad after the death of Sheikh, with Domkal turning into a battlefield. On the other hand, workers of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) also claimed that TMC workers attacked them. The situation escalated later after two groups pelted stones at each other, damaging numerous vehicles during the violence.

Political reaction after Congress worker's death

While speaking about the Congress worker's alleged murder, West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated, "This is a clear indication that the TMC is trying to win the panchayat polls by using muscle power." Meanwhile, TMC denied the allegations and claimed personal rivalry was the reason behind Sheik's death, and the grand old party was trying to add a political color to it.

