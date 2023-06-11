India

Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm: IMD

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 11, 2023 | 11:28 am 3 min read

IMD provides latest update on Cyclone Biparjoy

The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy, currently located over the east-central Arabian Sea, intensified into an "extremely severe" cyclonic storm at around 5:30am on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its latest forecast, the weather office said Cyclone Biparjoy is set to head northward and arrive at Saurashtra and Kutch coasts and adjoining Pakistan by Thursday (June 15).

Earlier, the weather department issued alerts for Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka, alerting that the cyclonic storm could cause heavy downpours and strong winds in the coastal areas of these states. It is worth noting that the North Indian Ocean has formed two cyclonic storms in about a month. Earlier, Cyclone Mocha led to widespread havoc upon making its landfall in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

IMD provides details on Cyclone Biparjoy

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said, "VSCS BIPARJOY intensified into an ESCS at 0530IST today, about 480 km SSW of Porbandar, 530 km SSW of Dwarka, and 610 km SSW of Naliya." "To cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adj. Pakistan coasts bw Mandvi, Gujarat and Karachi, Pakistan around noon of 15th June as VSCS," it added.

Check out IMD's latst weather update

Rajathan, Kerala, Karnataka to receive downpours: IMD

Part of Rajasthan will witness rain this week, with the state's western and southern parts also forecasted to receive rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, isolated parts of coastal Karnataka and Kerala are set to experience heavy downpours in the next three days. Notably, monsoon rains were scheduled to arrive in Kerala last Sunday, but it was reportedly delayed amid the cyclonic storm.

KPT issues red alert, fishing communities instructed to halt operations

On Saturday, fishing communities were asked to halt operations for the next five days in the central and eastern Arabian Sea and along the regions of Indian Saurashtra and Kutch. On the other hand, Pakistan's Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued a "red alert" and emergency guidelines as the now extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the east-central Arabian Sea continues to maintain its intensity.

Cyclone Biparjoy-led rains havoc in Pakistan

Over 25 people died, and 145 were injured as heavy rains swept through Pakistan's northwest region last week. As per reports, hail and rain hit the Karak, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Moreover, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked officials to set up emergency measures amid Cyclone Biparjoy's forecasted arrival this week.

Satellite view of Cyclone Biparjoy's advancement

