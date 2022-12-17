India

Gurugram: Police install tyre crash barriers to reduce accidents

Dec 17, 2022

In 2022, around 360 people died in road accidents between January and November in the city

Gurugram traffic police began the installation of tire barriers on Friday near Kherki Daula Toll plaza in an attempt to reduce accident-related fatalities on the Gurugram-Delhi Expressway. As per reports in Hindustan Times, the police stated that they analyzed and found 200 accident-prone zones where these new crash barriers will be installed within the next 60 days.

Why does this story matter?

Per the police, speeding is among the primary reasons behind the accidents in the area.

As per the Times of India, nearly 80% of speeding-related accidents were reported in Gurugram east.

This includes significant stretches such as the MG Road, Sohna Road, SPR, and Golf Course Road.

Making roads safer for commuters

These crash barriers will assist in absorbing the first impact and lessen any accident's severity. They also work ably with medium and small-sized vehicles. However, they aren't 100% capable of holding back heavily loaded vehicles and trucks moving at relatively high speeds, resulting in roll-down crashes. Installing colored tires at the U-turns will allow dividers to see turns during low visibility at night easily.

The 'logic behind crash barriers'

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Virender Singh Sangwan stated: "We had rounds of discussion and spot visits to understand the logic behind crash barriers and with the help of the Delhi Road safety team, we installed it at two locations -- Kherki Daula toll plaza and Bristol crossing." He added that crash barriers would be set-up at locations with sight distances under 40 meters.

TSL, traffic police working together

Notably, these safety barriers are being installed with the assistance of The Social Lab (TSL), which is helping the traffic police department as part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project. "Even in case of accidents, the impact will not be so strong that it causes death. The tire will take the impact and fatal accidents can be avoided," Sangwan added.

Speed limits in Gurugram

The traffic department has set a speed limit for commuters. For cars, two-wheelers, and heavy vehicles on highways, speed limit is 50 to 90 kmph. The limit on major municipal roads is 30 kmph for heavy vehicles and 50 kmph for cars and two-wheelers. On state highways, speed limit is set at 50 kmph for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles and 80 kmph for cars.

Gurugram's increasing road accident numbers

Haryana's Gurugram recorded 855 accident cases between January and November 30 and nearly 400 fatalities in road accidents. As per the police officers, a total of 409 people lost their lives in road accidents in 2021, while the fatality numbers in 2020 were 375.