Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's review plea against convicts' release

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 17, 2022, 11:35 am 1 min read

Supreme Court order will allow Gujarat government to go ahead with its remission of convits

Supreme Court on Saturday dismissed Bilkis Bano's petition contesting the early release of 11 men, convicted for her gang rape and murder of her seven family members, Live Law reported. All convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime. However, they walked free on August 15 after the Gujarat government ordered their release under its remission policy.

Why does this story matter?

Bano was five months pregnant when the Gujarat riots erupted in 2002 after a Sabarmati Express coach was set on fire in Godhra.

On March 3, 2002, 21-year-old Bano and her family were attacked in Ahmedabad's Randhikpur village by an angry mob that raped her and killed her family members.

More than 1,000 people reportedly lost their lives in the Gujarat riots.