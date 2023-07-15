Delhi floods: IMD predicts heavy rain in North India

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 15, 2023 | 11:54 am 3 min read

Weather update: IMD forecasts rain, thundershowers in Delhi today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further rainfall in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, which could deteriorate the flood-like situation in the national capital. On the other hand, the weather department has also issued a "yellow alert" for moderate rain in Delhi on Saturday, followed by light to moderate showers on Sunday.

Why does this story matter?

After breaking a 45-year record, NDTV reported, the water level of the Yamuna River came down to 207.68 meters on Saturday morning in Delhi. The Yamuna River, which flows through the national capital, had reached a record mark of 208.66 meters amid torrential downpours earlier this week and had surpassed the earlier record high of 207.49 meters in 1978.

Moderate rain expected in Delhi NCR till Sunday: IMD official

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava told Hindustan Times, "We will see major activity on Sunday itself, with rain expected from the afternoon. Moderate rain is expected in most parts of Delhi NCR till the early hours of Sunday." "Another spell will then take place toward the second half of Sunday," Srivastava further stated.

Expert reveals key reason behind Delhi floods

Meanwhile, speaking to India Today, an expert suggested that the reason for the Yamuna River's record water level was due to the heavy rains in the upper catchment area. This has resulted in the soil there becoming saturated, they added. The expert also added that haphazard urbanization, excessive rainfall, and encroachment on natural drainage channels and urban lakes have led to Delhi floods.

Several parts of Delhi continue to experience flood-like situation

While the Yamuna River continues to overflow, nearby parts and several key roads remained affected due to waterlogging in Delhi on Saturday morning. The latest visuals from Yamuna Bazar, Geeta Colony, Hanuman Mandir, and Civil Lines showed heavily waterlogged roads. Furthermore, the floodwaters also reached the Supreme Court (SC) and some crematoriums in the national capital.

Visuals from Delhi's Civil Lines

Yamuna Bazaar area remains flooded

Five gates of Yamuna Barrage to be opened: Kejriwal

On Friday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal revealed plans to open the five gates of Yamuna Barrage so that the water flows back to the river. "The first jammed gate of the ITO Barrage has been opened. Soon all five gates will be opened. We are trying our best to bring the situation back to normal," said Kejriwal.

Orange alert in Uttarakhand for today, tomorrow

It is also worth noting that the weather department has issued an "orange alert" for Uttarakhand on Saturday and Sunday. For context, a "red alert" implies that local authorities have to take action immediately to prevent disasters associated with extremely heavy downpours. On the other hand, an "orange alert" suggests that authorities need to be ready to take action.

