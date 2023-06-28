India

Shahbad dairy murder: Delhi Police files 640-page chargesheet against accused

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 28, 2023 | 05:18 pm 1 min read

The minor was killed days after her breakup with the accused

The Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a 640-page chargesheet against Sahil, who allegedly murdered his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend Sakshi in Delhi's Shahbad dairy area on May 28. The 20-year-old accused stabbed the minor over 20 times and battered her body with a stone slab as passersby watched on. He was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar the next day after CCTV footage of the murder emerged.

Sahil couldn't accept breakup, planned murder

According to the police, the accused took three days to plan the murder, which was prompted by a verbal fight between the two when the victim allegedly snubbed him. Reportedly, Sahil held grudges against Sakshi since the two had broken up. She had also allegedly insulted him in front of her friends. Sahil couldn't accept this and planned to kill the girl.

Sakshi's body had 34 injuries, skull was smashed

Sakshi's autopsy report revealed she had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was ruptured. Per reports, Sahil went to Rithala Metro station to dump the knife after the murder. On May 31, police officials recreated the scene of the crime where the accused killed Sakshi. The police also recorded the statements of three friends of the deceased.

