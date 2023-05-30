India

Delhi murder: 16-year-old victim wanted to be lawyer, says father

Delhi murder: 16-year-old victim wanted to be lawyer, says father

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 30, 2023, 12:28 pm 2 min read

The minor girl was reportedly killed by her alleged boyfriend on Sunday

Sakshi, the 16-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by 20-year-old Sahil in front of passersby in Delhi on Sunday, wanted to become a lawyer, her father, Janak Raj, told PTI. "She recently passed her Class 10 board exams. She wanted to be a lawyer and promised to clear her Class 12 exams," he said. He added that Sakshi was the eldest of two siblings.

Why does this story matter?

On Sunday, Sahil was caught on camera allegedly stabbing Sakshi at least 20 times, kicking her limp body, and hitting her relentlessly with a stone slab even as passersby went by.

The preliminary investigation reportedly revealed that they were in a relationship and had fought a day before the murder.

The killing sent shock waves through Delhi, which recently witnessed a series of murders.

Was unaware of daughter's relationship with accused: Father

Raj further said he was not aware of Sakshi's relationship with Sahil. "We never heard about the accused. Sakshi told us about her friends but never about Sahil," he said. "We want capital punishment for the accused who brutally killed our daughter," Raj added. Meanwhile, Sakshi's mother said she was shocked upon seeing her daughter lying in a pool of blood.

Sakshi had tattoo that said 'Praveen'

Fresh developments in the case revealed that Sakshi had a tattoo on her hand that bore the name "Praveen," reported Hindustan Times. The police believe this could have been the reason behind the frequent arguments between the alleged couple, which ultimately led to Sakshi's death. Officials added that the two had been in a strained relationship since 2021 and engaged in frequent arguments.

Sahil arrested from UP yesterday

Notably, Sahil, who allegedly killed Sakshi in Delhi's Rohini area on Sunday, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar on Monday. According to India Today, the accused is an air conditioner (AC) and refrigerator mechanic. He also reportedly has a public Instagram handle called "Sahil Khan," which contains posts of him smoking hookah and listening to Punjabi songs.

Sahil's Instagram posts show him smoking hookah

India Today reported that Sahil's latest Instagram post was from six weeks ago. It shows him and his friends smoking hookah while listening to slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song Selfmade. Meanwhile, the bio of his Instagram handle reads: "Love you dark life... daru lover... Yaaron ki yari... sab per Bhari... 5 July... Love you mom."