Written by Prateek Talukdar July 14, 2023 | 06:51 pm 2 min read

The government suggested an independent panel to review OTT content for obscenity and violence

The government has suggested the formation of an "independent" panel to review the content of streaming services such as Netflix, Disney, and Amazon, among others, for obscenity and violence before release, Reuters reported. However, the streaming platforms objected to the proposal, and no decision was reached, the report said, citing the government's minutes of the meeting.

Why does this story matter?

With the proliferation of internet and streaming companies, also called OTT (over-the-top) platforms, the amount of unregulated content in India has grown. The Delhi High Court ruled in March 2023 that there was a need to regulate the use of vulgar language on OTT platforms. Meanwhile, several quarters have termed the government's call for regulation an attempt at censorship and moral policing.

Ministry asked companies to consider independent panel

The report says the proposal was floated during a meeting at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on June 20. The ministry asked the industry to consider an independent review panel, citing concerns regarding obscene and vulgar content on OTT platforms. Notably, all films in India need to be green-lighted by a government-appointed board; however, there is no such regulation for OTT content.

Code of ethics mandates companies to exercise caution

The minutes showed that the government called for a "more proactive approach" to make sure that OTT content aligns with the code of ethics. The code already mandates that streaming companies exercise caution regarding content that may hurt religious sentiments or incite violence.

OTT platforms are protesting government order of 50-second tobacco warnings

Apart from Amazon, Disney, and Netflix, Apple TV, Reliance's broadcasting unit, and Viacom18 also attended the meeting. The streaming industry in India is set to grow into a $7 billion market by 2027, according to Media Partners Asia. The streaming companies are already protesting against a government order to add 50-second tobacco health warnings to each piece of content.

Government ordered self-regulatory bodies for addressing complaints

Government officials also proposed forming an expert panel to certify the age rating of any content at an April event, rather than streaming companies setting the ratings. Two years ago, the government ordered self-regulatory bodies to be set up to address complaints regarding OTT content.

