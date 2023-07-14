Punjab: Headless human skeleton found in Ludhiana

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 14, 2023 | 06:01 pm 2 min read

Headless human skeleton found in Punjab's Ludhiana

In a shocking development from Punjab, a laborer allegedly found the remains of a human skeleton without its head on Friday in the Moti Nagar area of Ludhiana. According to the news agency The Indian Express, the laborer was repairing the water drain line close to the city's GT Road when he uncovered the skeleton.

Police discover hand in jacket: Report

After the laborer reported the finding, the police arrived to recover the skeleton remains and ended up discovering a hand in a jacket lying inside the drain. According to Moti Nagar police station's Station House Officer (SHO), Satwant Singh, the remains have been sent for postmortem and they are waiting for the autopsy report for further details.

Probe underway, police suspects murder: Sources

Furthermore, the police have initiated a probe into the matter, and the recovered remains have been sent to the civil hospital. According to sources in the know, investigators suspect it to be a murder case and are allegedly checking the CCTV cameras in the nearby area to trace the individual who dumped the skeleton remains.

Similar murder case in Ludhiana's Adarsh Nagar

This development comes just a few days after the Ludhiana Commissionerate claimed last week that it had solved the brutal killing of a man whose headless body was recovered on July 6 from Adarsh Nagar. The suspects, identified as Pankaj Sharma (32) and his wife Neha Kumari (28), are reportedly natives of Bihar and residents of Kidwai Nagar in Ludhiana.

Accused couple dumped victim's body near Vardhman Chowk: Police

During a press conference last week, Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu revealed that the suspect kept the body in his bed box and slept on it for two days. On July 6, Pankaj and his wife placed the torso in a sack and threw it away. "The couple dumped the head and fingers in a garbage dump near Vardhman Chowk," Sidhu said.

Punjab reported decline in crime rate in 2022: Details

Notably, Punjab witnessed the number of murders go down to 654 in 2022 from 723 in 2021. As per the Hindustan Times, the official crime data also showed that the number of kidnappings went down from 1,787 in 2021 to 1,645 last year. Punjab also saw a decrease in theft-related cases from 8,417 in 2021 to 8,407 in 2022.

