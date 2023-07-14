Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification: SC issues notice to Maharashtra speaker

India

Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification: SC issues notice to Maharashtra speaker

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 14, 2023 | 05:25 pm 2 min read

The SC issues notice to Maharashtra speaker on plea to adjudicate disqualification petitions against CM Shinde, other MLAs

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar after Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA Sunil Prabhu filed a petition asking Narwekar to expedite the decision on the disqualification of the rebel MLAs. Prabhu's counsel, senior advocate Devadutt Kamat, told the SC that Narwekar has not decided on the disqualification petitions despite the Constitution bench's May 11 order.

Why does this story matter?

The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Maharashtra's former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has accused Narwekar of deliberately delaying the disqualification proceedings pending against incumbent CM Eknath Shinde and his loyalists. Notably, Shinde and the lawmakers supporting him rebelled against the Thackeray-led government, leading to the erstwhile Shiv Sena splitting. It came to power last year by joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Not a single hearing conducted since Constitutional bench's order: Prabhu

The bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra presided over the matter. Prabhu's counsel told the bench that he sent three reminders to Narwekar in May and June after the Constitution bench on May 11 directed the latter to decide on the disqualification petitions in a time-bound manner. He said no hearing had been conducted since the order.

Petitions seeking disqualification of Shinde camp's 39 MLAs

Prabhu, the undivided Shiv Sena's chief whip, had filed separate petitions seeking the disqualification of 39 MLAs, including Shinde. In the petition, Prabhu accused Narwekar of disregarding his constitutional duties by delaying the adjudication of the disqualification petitions. This permitted the "illegal continuance" of the rebel lawmakers "who're liable to be disqualified to continue in the assembly and to hold responsible positions," he added.

Narwekar show-caused 54 MLAs

Last week, Narwekar issued notices to 54 MLAs—40 from Shinde's side and 14 from Thackeray's faction—asking why their memberships shouldn't be terminated. He later expressed confidence that the SC cannot set a deadline regarding the matter. In May, the court said it can't adjudicate the petitions as there were "no extraordinary circumstances" in the case. However, the speaker's decision is subject to judicial review.

Share this timeline