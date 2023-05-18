India

Gyanvapi case: SC to hear plea against carbon dating tomorrow

Gyanvapi case: SC to hear plea against carbon dating tomorrow

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 18, 2023, 08:10 pm 2 min read

The SC will hear a plea challenging the order that granted permission for a scientific survey of the alleged Shivling found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order that granted permission for a scientific survey, including carbon dating of the "Shivling" found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala agreed to hear the plea filed by the Gyanvapi Mosque management committee.

Why does this story matter?

The Gyanvapi Mosque row, dubbed "Babri Masjid 2.0," started when some Hindu groups demanded the right to pray in the mosque in defiance of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

The Hindu groups claim the structure was built upon a temple that was destroyed by Muslim invaders.

The age of the alleged Shivling will determine if it's a remnant of the purported temple.

Alleged Shivling was found in May 2022 during court-mandated survey

On May 12, the Allahabad HC allowed a scientific survey to be conducted at the mosque premises, setting aside the Varanasi district court's order rejecting the same. The plea for a scientific probe was earlier rejected in September. The "Shivling" was found in May last year during a court-mandated survey of the mosque, which is situated next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Aurangzeb destroyed the temple built under Akbar's patronage

The Hindu party claims that the object found is the original Vish­w­e­s­h­war Shivling, while the Masjid Intezamia Committee insists that it is a part of the wazukhana's fountain. Historians acknowledge that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb demolished the temple in 1669. However, they claimed that it was built by Narayana Bhatta and Raja Todar Mal under the patronage of Aurangzeb's great-grandfather Akbar in 1595.

Aurangzeb destroyed the temple after defeating Dara Shikoh

The priest of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Rajendra Prasad Tiwari said that Akbar's heir apparent and great-grandson Dara Shikoh gave a land deed to his forefathers, thus handing over the temple to them. Later, Shikoh was killed by his younger brother Aurangzeb, who ascended the throne and began targeting those he considered Shikoh's supporters. He eventually came after the erstwhile Vishwanath temple.

Original Shivling established at Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Temple priest

When Aurangzeb set out to destroy the temple and Tiwari's family, his forefathers escaped with the Shivling. Later, they established it at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, where it stands today. He categorically denied the claims of the Hindu appellants.