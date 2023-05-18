India

India searches for 35+ missing people after Chinese boat capsizes

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 18, 2023, 07:38 pm 2 min read

The navy said it was a swift humanitarian action by India

The Indian Navy on Thursday deployed its team in the Indian Ocean﻿ region in response to the sinking of a Chinese fishing vessel, called Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028, in the early hours of Tuesday. The navy said it was a "swift humanitarian action" by India. It added that the capsized boat had 39 people onboard, including nationals from China, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Indian Navy continues to remain deployed to provide assistance: Statement

In a statement, the Navy said, "In a display of India's obligations as a credible and responsible partner for ensuring safety at sea, the Indian Navy...coordinated search and rescue efforts with other units in the area, and guided Chinese warships transiting to the scene of incident." "Indian Navy continues to remain deployed to provide all possible assistance to the ongoing efforts," it added.

Australia, Philippines, Indonesia conducting search operations

Notably, India's side came nearly 24 hours after China's President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang appealed to their diplomats in foreign countries to assist in the search for survivors. On Thursday, China pulled out two bodies from the ocean, but there was no trace of survivors or life rafts. Meanwhile, Australia, the Philippines, and Indonesia have joined the search.