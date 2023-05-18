India

Student shoots friend at Shiv Nadar campus, later kills self

Written by Chanshimla Varah May 18, 2023, 07:37 pm 1 min read

The student hugged his friend before pulling out a gun and shooting her (Representational image)

A third-year sociology student shot himself to death after shooting his friend following a disagreement on a university campus in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday, the police said. The police added that the man, identified as Anuj, died on the spot, while the woman was declared dead at Yatharth Hospital. The incident reportedly happened at Shiv Nadar University's dining hall.

Student hugged his friend before shooting her

"We got to know that an incident took place at Shiv Nadar University where a male student shot a female student. The woman was rushed to Yatharth Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said. Per NDTV, the student hugged her before pulling out a gun and killing her.

Police update on campus shooting

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +919999666555 (call and WhatsApp).