India

US court grants Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition

US court grants Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 18, 2023, 06:31 pm 2 min read

US court approves extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

A court in the United States (US) has officially approved the extradition of Pakistani-origin terror convict and Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India, where he is sought for his reported involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. According to the news agency PTI, the court in America consented to India's request through the US Government for the extradition of Rana.

Why does this story matter?

Rana was apprehended in the US on India's extradition request for his alleged part in the 26/11 attacks in the country's financial capital.

As per the Indian government's accusations, Rana participated in the planning and execution of the Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) terrorist attacks by collaborating with his childhood friend David Coleman Headley, popularly known as Daood Gilani and others.

Here's US court's order on Rana's extradition

In a 48-page court order released on Wednesday, US Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Chooljian, US District Court Central District of California, officially extradited Rana to India. "The Court has reviewed and considered all of the documents submitted in support of and in opposition to the Request, and has considered the arguments presented at the hearing," Judge Chooljian stated.

Details on Judge Chooljian's verdict

After assessing all sides in the matter, the judge further added, "Based on such review and consideration and for the reasons discussed herein, the Court makes the findings set forth below, and CERTIFIES to the Secretary of State of the United States the extraditability of Rana on the charged offenses that are the subject of the Request."

Enough competent evidence against Rana, says US court

Furthermore, the judge ruled that there is more than enough competent evidence to establish reasonable cause that Rana is the individual accused in India. The US court also concluded that the Pakistani-origin terror convict is extraditable for the offenses for which extradition has been requested and on which America is proceeding as well.

NIA's ongoing probe into 26/11 Mumbai attacks

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently investigating the role of Rana in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks carried out in 2008 by Pakistan-based LeT terrorists. According to multiple reports, the probe agency has also claimed that it is prepared to initiate proceedings to bring the Pakistani-origin terror convict back to India through diplomatic channels.