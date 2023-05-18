India

Punjab: Cop slapping woman farmer during protest caught on camera

Punjab: Cop slapping woman farmer during protest caught on camera

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 18, 2023, 06:05 pm 2 min read

Several politicians shared the video on Twitter

A video, showing a Punjab Police personnel slapping an elderly woman farmer in Gurdaspur's Bhamari village, has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the woman and several other farmers were protesting against the acquisition of land for the National Highway project, when the police resorted to force. Several politicians, including Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, have shared the clip.

Shameful act by Punjab Police: BJP

"This is how the Punjab Police under CM Bhagwant Mann ji slaps a woman farmer...There can be no farmer-oriented party except Congress," the soon-to-be Karnataka deputy CM said. Jaiveer Shergill of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also tweeted, "Shameful act of slapping a women farmer by Punjab Police official... Punjab Police must take strict action against this individual."

Video of Punjab Police official slapping woman

Government acquiring land at very low rate: Woman

According to PTC News, the woman was identified as Lakhwinder Kaur. She said that one of her children is physically disabled, while her husband is a heart patient. Kaur further alleged that the government is acquiring their one-and-a-half acre of land at a very low rate. Meanwhile, the accused official has been sent to the Police Lines and a departmental inquiry has been ordered.

Women were also subjected to verbal abuse: Farmer committee

Reacting to the incident, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee president Sarwan Singh Pandher told the Indian Express that during the protest on Wednesday, the turban of a farmer was also removed by the Punjab Police. "Women were also subjected to verbal abuse. Several farmers were also arrested," he added.

Pandher warns government of more protests

Pandher further claimed the government had assured farmers that their lands would not be acquired until compensation was paid. "The government had demanded time till August but after the Jalandhar by-election victory, the government is taking Punjab for granted. If the government does not step back, we will block railway lines across Punjab at 1:00pm on Friday," he said.