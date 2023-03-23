India

New photo shows Amritpal Singh on cart; mother, wife questioned

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 23, 2023, 10:13 am

A new photo of Amritpal Singh surfaced on Wednesday in which he is seen on the carriage of a three-wheeler cart with a motorcycle

A new photo of fugitive Khalistani sympathizer and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh surfaced on Wednesday, in which he is seen on the carriage of a three-wheeler cart with a motorcycle and another man apart from the driver. Previously, he was reported to have visited a gurudwara in Nangal Ambian village in Punjab with four men, where he changed clothes and had food.

Why does this story matter?

The manhunt for Singh entered its sixth day on Thursday, nearly a month after he and his supporters attacked Punjab's Ajnala Police Station with swords and guns to free one of their arrested aides.

Singh is reportedly a radical preacher who intelligence agencies claim is an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) brought to spread drugs and violence in India.

Singh switched vehicles to dodge police

According to police, Singh was in a Mercedes SUV when they began chasing him on Saturday. Finding himself cornered, he abandoned the SUV and switched to a Maruti Brezza. Another clip showed him leave the car and scoot away with three accomplices on two bikes.

Singh changed his appearance to evade police

Police reached his native village to question his kin

On Wednesday, Punjab Police reached Singh's native village Jallupur Khera in Baba Bakala tehsil of Amritsar to question his kin regarding his whereabouts and other information. Reportedly, the cops tried to persuade Singh's parents to get him to surrender before a court anywhere across India. They, however, told the police that they had not been in contact with him ever since he fled.

Singh's wife is accused of securing foreign funds

The police also questioned his wife, Kirandeep Kaur, who is alleged to be involved in securing foreign funds for Waris Punjab De. Notably, Singh married Kaur, an NRI from the United Kingdom (UK), in February and announced that they would stay back in India.

Singh's brother also on the run

Senior investigators also alleged that Singh's brother, Happy, is on the run. Leads claim he was active in the Shahkot area on Saturday when the police were chasing Singh's convoy. Nearly 60 police vehicles intercepted Singh's convoy, and one of his SUVs was hit in the process. Singh's seven armed guards were nabbed in two cars but he managed to escape in the third.