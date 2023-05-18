India

Became skeleton in jail: Satyendar Jain's lawyer tells SC

May 18, 2023

ED arrested Jain on May 30 last year

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, reported PTI. Notably, the central probe agency arrested Jain in a money laundering case in May last year. The case is based on a 2017 First Information Report (FIR) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Jain lost 35 kg in prison: Lawyer

Appearing for Jain before the court on Thursday, senior advocate Abhishek Sanghvi claimed the former Delhi minister has lost 35 kg of weight and has virtually become a skeleton. He added that Jain is also suffering from several health conditions. Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, on behalf of the ED, said the agency is opposing the plea.

Jain was granted bail in CBI case in 2019

The court issued a notice to the ED and said Jain can approach the vacation bench of the apex court for relief. On April 6, the Delhi High Court denied him bail after noting the witnesses' claim that he conceptualized, initiated, and provided money for the alleged crime. He was granted bail in the CBI case in September 2019.