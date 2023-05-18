India

Land-for-jobs scam: ED questions Rabri Devi for 2.5 hours

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 18, 2023, 04:18 pm 2 min read

Devi and her family members are allegedly involved in a money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi for two and a half hours in a money laundering case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam, reported India TV. Devi, the wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, gave her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Watch: Devi leaves ED office after questioning

ED earlier questioned Yadav and his children

Earlier, former union railway minister Yadav and his children, including Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and MP Misa Bharti, were also questioned by the probe agency. Notably, Yadav, Devi and their daughter Bharti were granted bail by a Delhi court on March 15 in connection with the case. The case stems from a First Information Report (FIR) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Scam allegedly involves Yadav, Devi, and their daughters

According to the chargesheet filed by the CBI in October 2022, the accused—in conspiracy with the then Central Railway chief personnel officer and general manager—hired individuals as substitutes in return for land in their or their relatives' names. The scam, allegedly involving Lalu, Devi, their daughters, and 12 others, occurred during Yadav's tenure as the union railway minister from 2004-2009.