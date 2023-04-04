India

Sikkim: 6 dead in massive avalanche, several feared trapped

Sikkim: 6 dead in massive avalanche, several feared trapped

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 04, 2023, 04:16 pm 1 min read

Avalanche has hit Nathu La mountain pass in Sikkim trapping several tourists

Six people, including a child, are feared to have died, while several more are feared trapped after a massive avalanche struck Sikkim's Nathu La mountain pass on Tuesday, according to NDTV. There were reportedly more than 150 tourists in the region when the avalanche struck, and around 22 people have been rescued and moved to hospitals.

22 tourists rescue so far: Border Road Organization