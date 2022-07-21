Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Tether rates

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 21, 2022, 11:51 am 3 min read

Ethereum has moved up 33.8% since last week

Bitcoin has slipped 1.8% in the past 24 hours to trade at $22,932.46. It is 13.4% higher than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 4.7% from yesterday and is trading at $1,488.96. From the previous week, it is up 33.8%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $438.16 billion and $178.37 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $254.57, which is 5% less compared to yesterday and a 10.5% increase from last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling down by 4.9% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 10.3% up. Finally, Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 8.2%) and $0.066 (down 3.2%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has increased by 16.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $40.83 (down 9.6%), $7.30 (down 7.4%), $0.000011 (down 5.3%), and $0.88 (down 11.9%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 16.8% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 12.9%. Shiba Inu is up 11.6% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 29.6%.

Stable tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (flat), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 5.58%).

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $20.81 billion (up 0.5%) and $2.91 billion (up 1.43%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange's volume was $2.78 billion which is up 1.44% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $23.23 (up 1.35%), $22,878.30 (up 0.55%), $6.84 (up 1.8%), and $6.77 (up 0.93%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $1.79 (up 1.46%), $5.82 (up 1.41%), $0.88 (up 1.14%), $1.31 (up 1.53%), and $1.60 (up 1.19%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization for today

The current global crypto market cap is $1.04 trillion, a 1.67% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.96 billion, which marks an 11.39% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap stood at $906.37 billion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.91 trillion.