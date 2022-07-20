Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin today

Cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin today

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 20, 2022, 11:17 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has moved up 20.8% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed by 6.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $23,379.50. Compared to last week, it is up by 20.8%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen by 2.7% from yesterday to trade at $1,562. It is up 50.1% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $445.68 billion and $186.54 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $267.93, which is up 3.2% from yesterday and 21% up from last week. XRP's price is up by $0.33 today, increasing by 5.6% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 20.3% up. Finally, Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 10.2%) and $0.077 (up 7.4%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has increased by 38.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $45.35 (up 4.6%), $7.88 (up 3.7%), $0.000011 (up 6.1%), and $0.99 (up 2.3%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 38.2% while Polka Dot has risen by 25.1%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 23.4% whereas Polygon is 72.1% up.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Flow, NEM, Enjin Coin, Mina, and Waves. They are trading at $2.06 (up 21.64%), $0.055 (up 17.84%), $0.66 (up 15.09%), $0.88 (up 14.58%), and $6.18 (up 14.02%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.2%), and $0.00 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.10%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Curve DAO Token, TerraClassicUSD, Arweave, Ethereum Classic, and TrueUSD. They are trading at $1.26 (down 2.09%), $0.044 (down 2%), $15.77 (down 1.08%), $24.90 (down 0.51%), and $0.00 (down 0.03%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $20.71 billion (up 14.2%) and $2.77 billion (up 15.45%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $2.78 billion which is up 16.88% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.00 (up 0.02%), $25.41 (up 0.78%), $23,399.07 (down 0.15%), $7.51 (down 0.38%), and $7.43 (up 0.27%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $2.06 (down 0.11%), $6.15 (up 0.17%), $1.01 (down 0.27%), $1.47 (down 0.71%), and $1.76 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization for today

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion, a 1.77% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $108.3 billion, which marks a 11.65% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $901.4 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.93 trillion three months ago.