Teen who secured 92% in Class 10 allegedly commits suicide

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 09, 2023, 01:48 pm 1 min read

The incident took place at around 2:00am on Thursday (Representational image)

A 15-year-old boy, who secured 92% in Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams last week, allegedly died by suicide in Thane, Maharashtra, on Thursday. According to PTI, the teenager allegedly jumped from the 23rd floor of a high-rise building in the Vartak Nagar area. The police said the cause of the alleged suicide was not yet known.

Building residents saw boy lying in pool of blood

The police further stated that the residents of the building saw the deceased lying in a pool of blood after they heard a loud thud. The incident reportedly occurred at around 2:00am. A case of accidental death has been filed and an investigation is underway, the officials added.

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +919999666555 (call and WhatsApp).

