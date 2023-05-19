India
Supreme Court panel gives clean chit to Adani Group
May 19, 2023, 03:11 pm 1 min read
There has been no violation by the Adani Group, and it is not possible to conclude that there was any regulatory failure on the side of the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a panel appointed by the Supreme Court (SC) to investigate Hindenburg Research's allegations said on Friday according to ANI.
