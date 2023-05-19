India

On camera: Security guard brutally thrashed by miscreants in Noida

On camera: Security guard brutally thrashed by miscreants in Noida

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 19, 2023, 02:58 pm 1 min read

The security guard was assaulted over a parking issue

A security guard was brutally thrashed by two men while he was sleeping in his guard room at a residential society in Sector 70 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI. According to the report, the victim was assaulted over a parking issue. The shocking incident was caught on a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera, the footage of which went viral on social media.

Video of miscreants thrashing security guard

Miscreants were reportedly 'hired goons'

According to Newsroom Post, the culprits were not residents of the society but "hired goons." Reportedly, they were called by a woman resident of the society, who had a brief altercation with the security guard while parking her car. She felt offended and allegedly decided to "teach him a lesson." The incident reportedly occurred at the Ashiana Homes Society of Noida.

One of the accused arrested

As per ANI, the Uttar Pradesh Police has taken cognizance of the matter. One of the accused, named Sharad Chandra, has been arrested. He is a resident of East Delhi's Jagat Vihar. Meanwhile, the search for the other accused is underway, the police told the news agency.