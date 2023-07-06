Politics

'Have PM Modi's backing': Eknath Shinde rubbishes resignation rumors

'Have PM Modi's backing': Eknath Shinde rubbishes resignation rumors

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 06, 2023 | 06:09 pm 2 min read

Opposition leaders claimed Shinde might have to resign from his post

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said his government has the "huge support" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. His statement came amid rumors that he might be asked to step down as the CM, days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena alliance.

Here is Shinde's full statement

With Pawar, we have become even stronger: Shinde

Denying the rumors, Shinde told ANI, "I have the power of Modi and Shah behind me... Our government has become even stronger with Pawar's joining." Meanwhile, Maharashtra Industries Minister and Shinde-faction MLA Uday Samant said the speculations were being "deliberately planted." "This negativity is deliberately being created...The Shinde camp MLAs are not upset about Pawar's NCP faction joining the government," he said.

We are not resignation givers but takers: Shiv Sena

Samant further said, "We are not resignation givers but takers. His leadership is to take everyone along and be patient." "Now it is clear that Pawar joining us means that last time, the last coalition (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) was not working well," he added. The minister is one of the members of the Shinde camp, which broke away from the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit in 2022.

Opposition alleging 'deal' between BJP, NCP

Notably, ever since Pawar and several other NCP MLAs joined the Maharashtra government, the Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) have been alleging that the BJP struck a deal with Pawar to be the next chief minister of the state. They have even claimed that the oath-taking ceremony was rushed because the Shinde camp's 16 rebel MLAs were about to be disqualified.

Didn't know about NCP's induction: Shinde camp

Furthermore, on Tuesday, Shinde faction spokesperson Bharat Gogawale said they were unaware that Pawar's NCP faction would be inducted into the cabinet. He added that the camp now "had to face reality" and "be satisfied with whatever they got" in the upcoming cabinet expansion. His remarks came as Pawar attended his first cabinet meeting as Maharashtra's deputy CM after splitting the NCP on Sunday.

Share this timeline