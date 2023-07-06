Politics

Parliament monsoon session: Centre calls all-party meeting on July 19

Centre calls all-party meeting on July 19 ahead of Parliament monsoon session

An all-party meeting has been called by the central government on July 19 ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled to take place later this month. The session is expected to be tense, with opposition parties joining forces to put up a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Details on Parliament monsoon session

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister and saffron brigade leader Pralhad Joshi announced that the Parliament monsoon session will continue till August. Reports also suggested that the session might begin in the old Parliament building and shift to the new Parliament mid-way. Notably, this will be the first session in the new Parliament building since its May 28 inauguration.

Parliament monsoon session to last 23 days: Joshi

On Saturday, Joshi took to Twitter and announced, "Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from July 20 and continue till August 11." "Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session," he added. In another tweet in Hindi, he stated, "There will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days."

BJP-led Centre to table UCC Bill during monsoon session: Report

The monsoon session also comes at a time when PM Narendra Modi is strongly pushing for the nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Sources also suggested that a bill will likely be introduced for the UCC during the monsoon session. However, opposition parties have accused the Modi government of using the UCC as a political ploy ahead of next year's general polls.

All you need to know about UCC

To clarify, the UCC has been proposed by the central government to draft and implement a standard set of laws governing personal matters like inheritance, adoption, marriage, and divorce for all Indian citizens, regardless of their religious alliances. It's also worth noting that the personal laws of several different communities are currently governed by their religious scriptures.

Centre to also table bill on Delhi Ordinance

In addition, the Centre is expected to introduce a bill during the monsoon session to replace the much-talked-about Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance. This Ordinance nullified the Supreme Court (SC) judgment that provided the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government greater administrative and legislative control over "services" matter in the national capital.

