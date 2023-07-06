Politics

Bengal panchayat polls: What's at stake for TMC, BJP, others

Bengal panchayat polls: What's at stake for TMC, BJP, others

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 06, 2023 | 12:34 pm 3 min read

Final countdown begins for Saturday's much-anticipated Bengal panchayat polls

The final countdown for the much-awaited panchayat polls in West Bengal is underway, with less than 48 hours left for Saturday's polling day. However, it is worth mentioning that out of the 63,229-gram panchayat seats, over 6,000 have already been won uncontested by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). With that in mind, what is at stake for West Bengal's political parties? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

According to sources close to the West Bengal State Election Commission, 2,06,295 candidates will compete for 73,887 seats in a three-tier poll. Notably, this is the first panchayat poll that saw TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee campaign in north and south Bengal and hold rallies until she reportedly got injured after her chopper had to make an emergency landing last week.

Bengal panchayat polls: Litmus test ahead of 2024 general elections

The panchayat poll on Saturday is not just a litmus test for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but also a way to control funds, schemes, and the mobilization of people at the grassroots level, where approximately 80% of Bengal's voters live. The state reportedly has 20 zilla parishads, 341 panchayat samitis, and 3,317 gram panchayats.

Stakes are high for TMC, BJP in Bengal

Speaking about the significance of the panchayat polls, a senior cabinet minister said, "The results of the panchayat polls will influence the general elections in 2024." "This is a high-stakes election not only for us (TMC), but for the opposition, primarily the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," the minister was quoted as saying by the news outlet News18.

BJP has seats to lose in Bengal, claims minister

The minister also predicted a win for the ruling TMC, stating, "We (TMC) have nothing to lose as Didi (Mamata) is a superpower in Bengal. We will sweep, but the BJP has seats to lose." "They (BJP) got 18 seats in 2019 because of some mistakes by our party leaders. We failed to identify the resentment among voters," added the minister.

Abhishek, Mamata targeted by BJP

Meanwhile, BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhikari have flagged corruption issues at the rural level during their campaigns, and have repeatedly attacked the Bengal CM and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. "We have moved court and got central forces here. We have to save Bengal. If pishi-bhaipo (referring to Mamata and Abhishek) stay for some more years, will Hindus survive in this state?" asked Adhikari.

Pre-poll process primarily 'peaceful' in WB: Mamata

The Bengal CM, on the other hand, maintained that the pre-election process was primarily "peaceful," except for "hooliganism by the opposition" in some areas. However, since the filing of nominations began, several incidents of violence have been reported from certain "sensitive" areas, including the North and South 24 Parganas, Cooch Behar, and Murshidabad districts.

16 people dead so far ahead of polls: Report

According to the Hindustan Times, at least 16 individuals have lost their lives in incidents of arson and violence across districts in the run-up to the rural elections in Bengal. A total of 822 companies of central forces will be deployed to maintain peace on election day. Around 350 companies have already arrived and started their flag marches in some of the poll-bound districts.

Share this timeline