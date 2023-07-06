Politics

NCP row: Ajit Pawar's loyalist MLAs moved to hotel

All MLAs of Ajit Pawar's camp have reportedly been moved to a hotel

Amid the tug of war between the factions of Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar for the reins of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), all MLAs of the former camp have reportedly been moved to a hotel in Mumbai. This comes despite having submitted their signed affidavits to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Why does this story matter?

Supported by 40 MLAs, MLCs, and MPs, Ajit approached the ECI staking claim over the party's name and symbol. On Sunday, he and the eight MLAs supporting him switched over from the opposition to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. However, the Sharad camp claims that the breakaway faction doesn't have the required support.

Ajit's camp received more support

In the letter to the ECI, the rebel leaders claimed that they named Ajit as the NCP's president on June 30, two days before he crossed over to the ruling alliance. On Wednesday, both factions held separate meetings in Mumbai as a show of strength, in which Ajit's camp outweighed the party founder's faction, which saw only 13 MLAs attend their meeting.

Rebel faction short of required number: Sharad's camp

As many as 32 of the 53 MLAs of the NCP attended the meeting called by Ajit's faction. To avoid the provisions of the anti-defection law, Ajit needs the support of at least 36 MLAs, or two-thirds of the NCP's total MLAs.

Posters featuring rebel leaders removed in Delhi

Falling behind in the race, Sharad called the party's national executive meeting in Delhi. He left for Delhi on Thursday morning. Old posters featuring rebel leaders Ajit and Praful Patel were removed near the Delhi NCP office, and new posters saying, "In the fight of truth and lie, the entire country is with Sharad Pawar," were put up.

Ajit asks uncle to retire

During the meeting on Wednesday, Ajit also targeted Sharad, saying, "In the BJP, leaders retire at 75, when are you going to stop? You should also give new people a chance...Your age is 83, will you ever stop or not?" Meanwhile, Sharad accused the Ajit camp of opportunism and the BJP of double standards.

