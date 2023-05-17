India

IMD predicts light rain in Delhi, dust storms to continue

IMD predicts light rain in Delhi, dust storms to continue

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 17, 2023, 11:55 am 3 min read

IMD has predicted light rain and thunderstorms in Delhi on Wednesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted the ongoing dust storms in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), Rajasthan, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh, would continue till Thursday. However, Delhi residents are expected to witness some respite from the heat as light to moderate rain will likely occur in the national capital on Wednesday, the weather department said.

Why does this story matter?

The national capital has been reeling under a heat spell as the maximum temperatures in the region have consistently been above 40 degrees Celsius in the last five days.

The lack of rain has reportedly triggered dust storms over the past few days.

While rains were predicted for parts of the northeast, heatwave conditions persist in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Rainfall and thunderstorms in Delhi, adjoining areas: IMD

Thunderstorms, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds are expected in the national capital on Wednesday, according to the IMD. Rain is expected in North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, the NCR, and adjoining areas like Haryana, it said. The weather service further predicted that the dust storm would most likely last till Thursday in Delhi.

IMD shares weather updates on Twitter

Heavy rainfall forecast in some northeastern states

According to the IMD, widespread light to moderate rain is very likely expected over northeast India. Until Friday, heavy rains are also expected in isolated places of the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Furthermore, the IMD has forecast isolated very heavy rainfall in parts of Assam and Meghalaya till Friday.

Weather department predicts high temperatures for Maharashtra, Odisha

The IMD's latest weather bulletin said that temperature was likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over many parts of Maharashtra from Wednesday. Moreover, heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Odisha until Wednesday, it said. In northwest India, a dust storm is very likely in isolated pockets over Rajasthan until Thursday, the IMD added.

Weather forecast about heatwave and dust storms

AQI affected by strong winds, dust

Meanwhile, the national capital's overall air quality decreased owing to strong winds raising dust. The air quality at Dhirpur, Delhi, fell into the "very poor" category with an air quality index (AQI) of 323, while Lodhi Road fell plummeted into "poor" category with an AQI of 225. Gurugram had an AQI of 280 in the "poor" category, while Noida recorded an AQI of 266.