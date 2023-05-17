India

India reports 1,021 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 17, 2023, 10:35 am 1 min read

The death toll due to the disease has reached 5,31,794 in India

With 1,021 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's total number of COVID-19 cases climbed to more than 4.49 crore on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Meanwhile, the country's active COVID-19 caseload now stands at 11,393, accounting for 0.03% of total infections. The death toll reached 5,31,794 with four fresh fatalities, as per the ministry data.

92.80 crore COVID-19 tests conducted until now

Official data also showed 2,661 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to over 4.44 crore and the recovery rate to 98.79%. Over 92.8 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 1,31,172 in this period. Moreover, over 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in India since the nationwide inoculation drive began in January 2021.