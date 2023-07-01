India

Parliament's Monsoon Session from July 20, likely in new building

Parliament's Monsoon Session from July 20, likely in new building

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 01, 2023 | 04:04 pm 2 min read

The new Parliament building was inaugurated on May 28

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has announced that the upcoming Parliament Monsoon Session will commence on July 20 and continue till August 11. Sources told PTI that though the session might begin in the old Parliament building, it would likely shift to the new Parliament mid-way. This would be the first session in the new Parliament building since its inauguration on May 28.

Hope government will allow discussion: Congress

Informing about the session, Joshi tweeted in Hindi, "I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament." In response, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Hope the government will allow discussion on all issues of concern to the people that the opposition has been raising continuously." Notably, the Monsoon Session will see 17 sittings in 23 days.

Here is Ramesh's tweet

Monsoon Session expected to be stormy

The session is expected to be a heated one as Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made a strong pitch for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Reportedly, a bill would also be introduced for the UCC during the upcoming session. Meanwhile, the opposition is aiming to put up a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Government might table bill to replace Delhi ordinance

According to reports, the government is also expected to table a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance. The controversial ordinance effectively nullifies the Supreme Court judgment, seeking to establish the Centre's absolute control over the administrative services in the national capital. Furthermore, the National Research Foundation Bill is likely to be introduced during the session as well.

Share this timeline