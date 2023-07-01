India

Delhi: Severed buffalo head found outside temple, 2 accused arrested

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 01, 2023 | 03:36 pm 2 min read

The severed head of a buffalo was allegedly found on the road outside a temple in Delhi's Welcome area, prompting the arrest of two accused persons, including a minor, PTI reported. The Delhi Police reportedly removed the head from the site soon after receiving the information. The police have also urged the public to maintain peace and not spread any misinformation or rumors.

Delhi Police arrests 2 people, including 16-year-old

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast Delhi) Joy Tirkey said a caller informed the police that a severed buffalo head was found on the road near a temple on Nala Road, West Gorakh Park in Welcome, at around 5:30pm on Friday. Soon after the incident, the police arrested Azeem (27) and a 16-year-old boy—both residents of Babarpur in Delhi—in connection with the crime., Tirkey added.

Graphic content: Video of buffalo head outside Delhi temple

Police urge people to keep calm, refrain from spreading rumors

The Delhi Police claimed the accused came on a scooter to the temple and tossed the severed buffalo head onto the street, per PTI. A team from the Northeast Delhi district responded immediately and removed the head from the spot while also making the arrests shortly after the incident. The police have urged the people to keep calm and refrain from spreading any rumors.

Know about case registered in incident

DCP Tirkey said a case had been registered under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, and further investigation into it is on. The sections invoked in the FIR reportedly include 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle), and 34 (common intention).

DCP Northeast Delhi's Twitter post

