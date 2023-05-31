Politics

Meenakshi Lekhi 'runs' away from questions on wrestlers, Congress reacts

Meenakshi Lekhi 'runs' away from questions on wrestlers, Congress reacts

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 31, 2023, 02:14 pm 2 min read

Avoiding questions, the BJP minister rushed toward her car

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi was seen "running" away when reporters asked her to comment on the wrestlers' protest in Delhi. The video of the incident, which went viral on social media, was also shared by the Congress on Tuesday. "Lekhi's sharp reaction on the issue of women's wrestlers," Congress said in a dig at the minister.

'Chalo, chalo, chalo': Lekhi while dodging questions

In the video, a reporter asked Lekhi to comment on the wrestlers, who went to Haridwar on Tuesday to immerse their medals but were stopped by farmer leader Naresh Tikait on the condition of a five-day deadline. "Chalo, chalo, chalo," Lekhi said while rushing toward her car, adding that the legal process was going on. The interaction occurred before the grapplers went to Haridwar.

Here's Congress's reaction on Lekhi's viral video

Wrestlers demanding arrest of WFI chief on sexual harassment charges

Notably, India's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshee Malikkh, have been protesting for more than a month, demanding the arrest and removal of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers, including a minor. According to the Delhi Police, there is not enough evidence to arrest Singh.