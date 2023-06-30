India

UCC Bill to be tabled during Parliament monsoon session: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 30, 2023 | 01:07 pm 3 min read

Modi government set to table UCC Bill in Parliament next month: Know more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre will likely introduce a bill on implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament in July. According to the news outlet India Today, the bill may be referred to the parliamentary standing committee, which will then seek input from several stakeholders on the matter.

Why does this story matter?

The UCC proposal, which has long been a part of the BJP's electoral manifestos, has been placed on the forefront once again with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approaching. Opposition parties have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the UCC as a political ploy ahead of the elections. Others said the Centre should reconsider the move and rethink the consequences of implementing it.

Parliamentary panel to meet on July 3 to discuss UCC

On Thursday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice reportedly called a meeting on the UCC, during which it stated that it would hear the views of stakeholders. The committee, led by the BJP's Sushil, informed all 31 MPs and other members that their views on the issue would be sought and considered during the meeting on July 3.

Further details on Parliamentary panel's UCC discussions

"Members are reminded that the next meeting of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice will be held on July 3," ANI quoted a release saying. "To hear the views of representatives of the following organizations on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on June 14, inviting views from the various stakeholders on UCC," it added.

All you need to know about UCC

The UCC can be described as a proposal by the BJP-led Centre to draft and implement a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens, regardless of their religious affiliations. It should be noted that the personal laws of numerous different communities are currently governed by their religious scriptures.

Here's what Modi said on UCC in Madhya Pradesh

During a recent address to saffron brigade workers in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh this week, PM Modi stated, "Today, people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)?" "The Constitution also talks of equal rights. The Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," the prime minister further added.

Modi's UCC remark triggers political row

PM Modi's remarks triggered a national debate as numerous opposition parties accused him of weaponizing the UCC issue for the BJP's political gains as Assembly polls are approaching in numerous states. Specifically, several leaders of the Congress attacked PM Modi for using the UCC issue as a tactic to divert attention from actual problems like unemployment, inflation, and the ongoing violence in Manipur.

