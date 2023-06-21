World

Tesla will soon come to India: Musk after meeting Modi

Tesla will soon come to India: Musk after meeting Modi

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 21, 2023 | 11:16 am 2 min read

Musk called himself a fan of Modi, and said he was confident that Tesla will be in India soon

On a three-day state visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday night (local time). After the meeting, Musk called himself "a fan of Modi" and said he was confident Tesla would launch in India very soon. He said, "PM Modi really cares about India because he is pushing us to make significant investments in India."

Why does this story matter?

Musk is the world's richest person, and the Tesla CEO—especially after the latest meeting—is expected to invest in Indian companies. Tesla manufactures electric cars and related products/services. Setting up a manufacturing plant in India would generate jobs and also boost the economy by facilitating business. PM Modi is meeting business leaders in the US with hopes of attracting investment besides defense and trade deals.

India more promising than any other country: Musk

PM Modi wants to be open, supportive: Musk

After meeting Modi, the Telsa CEO said, "He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive... And obviously, at the same time, make sure that it accrues to India's advantage." He previously said Tesla is likely to finalize a location for the factory in India by 2023 end. PM Modi earlier met Musk in 2015 during a visit to Tesla's factory in California.

No choice but to obey local government: Musk on Twitter

Interestingly, after the meeting, Musk—who also owns Twitter—stated, "Twitter does not have a choice but to obey local governments. If we don't obey local government laws, we will get shut down." He added, "The best we can do is to work close to the law in any given country... We will do our best to provide free speech that is possible under the law."

PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

After landing in New York, PM Modi reportedly met around two dozen thought leaders from various fields, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academics, and health sector experts. He also met author Robert Thurman and statistician Nassim Nicholas Taleb. He is set to lead the ninth International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

Share this timeline