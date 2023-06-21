World

'From energy to spirituality': PM Modi on conversation with Musk

June 21, 2023

Modi is on a three-day state visit to the US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to the United States (US), met Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday night (local time). After the meeting, Modi said on Twitter that the two had "multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality." His post was in response to Musk's tweet that said, "It was an honor to meet again."

I'm a fan of Modi: Musk

Following the meeting, Musk called himself "a fan of Modi," adding that he likes the prime minister a lot. The billionaire also stated that Tesla would enter the Indian market "as soon as humanly possible." "We don't want to jump the gun on an announcement, but I think it's quite likely that there will be a significant investment, a relationship with India," Musk said.

Modi to participate in International Yoga Day celebrations at UN

Notably, Modi has also met several thought leaders, including astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, economist Paul Romer, essayist Nicholas Nassim Taleb, investor Ray Dalio, and author Robert Thurman, among others. Later on Wednesday, he is also scheduled to participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations (UN) headquarters.

Modi to address US Congress on Thursday

On Thursday (local time), US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi for a state dinner at the White House. The prime minister is also scheduled to address the joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time on Thursday. During his visit, Modi is also expected to address the Indian diaspora in the US.

