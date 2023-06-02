World

US averts default as Senate narrowly passes debt ceiling bill

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jun 02, 2023, 10:20 am 1 min read

The US Senate on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to raise the country's borrowing limit days before it was due to default on its debt. The final vote for the bill was 63 to 36, with 46 Democrats and 17 Republicans in favor of the bill against five Democrats and 31 Republicans. The number of votes required to pass the bill was 60.

Why does this story matter?

The world's largest economy was staring at a default on its debt amounting to $31.4 trillion, which was forecasted to overshoot the ceiling on Monday.

A default could have wreaked havoc not only on the US but the global economy. Before the Senate, the US House of Representatives approved the bill with a vote of 314-117.