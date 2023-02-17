World

No apologies for taking down spy balloon: Joe Biden

President Joe Biden on Thursday said that he will discuss the issue of alleged Chinese spy balloons flying over the United States (US) airspace with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during his first detailed conference on the issue. Biden also added that he would not be apologizing for taking down the flying objects, as per the news outlet Mint.

Why does this story matter?

Biden's statement comes just days after the US Air Force gunned down another unmanned and unidentified airborne object over Lake Huron near the US-Canada border, marking the fourth such interception this month.

On February 4, the US first gunned down a Chinese air balloon for allegedly spying on its nuclear weapons posts.

China, however, claimed it was a weather observation airship blown astray.

The objects were likely balloons tied to private companies: Biden

"The intelligence community believes that the objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions," said the US President. The 80-year-old also revealed that going forward, the results of the administration's review of how to cope with unidentified objects would remain classified and only be shared with relevant members of Congress.

Shootdown sent clear message, violation of our sovereignty unacceptable: Biden

While voicing no regret for shooting down the alleged Chinese spy balloons, Biden remarked that he hoped the new rules would allow to "distinguish between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that necessitate action and those that do not." Further, Biden criticized China's surveillance program, and said America's actions sent a "clear message-the violation of our sovereignty is unacceptable."

Won't hesitate to shootdown aerial objects seen as threat: Biden

"I won't hesitate to bring down any aerial object seen as a threat to the United States," Biden said. "If any object presents a threat to the safety, or security (of) the American people I will take it down," added the US President.

Video of Biden's address

Tune in as I deliver remarks on the United States’ response to recent aerial objects. https://t.co/b6BLPQsa62 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 16, 2023

Know about the Chinese 'spy' balloon controversy

The US has been on high alarm since a big white Chinese balloon was spotted tracking over a series of sensitive nuclear weapons spots earlier this month. Amid this, the US army modified its radar settings to identify smaller objects and discovered three more unidentified objects that Biden ordered to gun down—one near Canada, another over Alaska, and the third over Lake Huron.

Over 10 US balloons violated airspace since January 2022: China

China, meanwhile, turned the tables and claimed that more than ten high-altitude balloons sent by the US violated its airspace since January 2022. The Chinese Foreign Ministry's official spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, made the claims on Monday while answering a question during a media briefing.

Here's what Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said

Wenbin, during his media address, stated: "It's not uncommon as well for the US to illegally enter the airspace of other countries." He added: "Since last year alone, US balloons have illegally flown above China more than 10 times without any approval from Chinese authorities."

China spying on India, other nations using balloons: Report

Amid heightened tensions over the alleged spy balloons, The Washington Post last week claimed that the balloons, which have been operational for years primarily out of the Chinese province of Hainan, have been gathering data on military assets in countries of tactical interest to China, including India, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The report was based on unnamed defense and intelligence officials' interviews.

Impact on US-China ties

Since becoming the President, Biden has prioritized re-setting Washington's ties with Beijing, which he describes as the US' biggest competitor. The balloon incidents have thrown a major spanner in the works. However, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman revealed on Wednesday that China and US have continued communication and are "trying to understand each other."