London: Indian arrested on suspicion of terror funding, faces extradition

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 20, 2023

The accused now faces extradition to the US (Representational image)

Sundar Nagarajan, a 66-year-old Indian citizen, has been arrested in London, United Kingdom, for his alleged involvement in funding the banned terrorist organization Hezbollah, reported ANI. According to reports, Nagarajan was detained by the National Extradition Unit following a request by the United States authorities. He now faces charges that include conspiring to defraud the US and evading terrorism-related US sanctions.

Hezbollah is a terrorist organization from Lebanon

Nagarajan, also known as Kasiviswanathan Naga and Nagarajan Sundar Poongulam, hails from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He is reportedly an international accountant for art collector and diamond dealer Nazem Ahmed, who was also arrested by the British Police on suspicion of funding terrorism. Notably, Hezbollah is a militant group in Lebanon, backed by Iran, which the UK and US governments classified as a terrorist organization.