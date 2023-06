India

Tesla will soon come to India: Elon Musk

Tesla will soon come to India: Elon Musk

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 21, 2023 | 08:14 am 1 min read

On a three-day state visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday. After the meeting, Musk called himself "a fan of Modi," and said he was confident that Tesla will be in India very soon. He said, "PM Modi really cares about India because he is pushing us to make significant investments in India."

India more promising than any other country: Musk

Share this timeline