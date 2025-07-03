Apple just hit pause on its foldable iPad: Here's why

Apple has reportedly put its highly anticipated foldable iPad project on hold. The decision comes amid concerns over the device's cost and market demand, according to a report by DigiTimes. The futuristic device was said to be in development for some time, but now it seems that the tech giant has decided to pause the ambitious project due to rising costs and limited consumer interest.

Project hurdles Cost and demand concerns The foldable iPad was considered one of Apple's boldest projects, aimed at redefining the tablet category. However, the engineering challenges involved in such a device have made Apple rethink its timelines. One major hurdle is cost. The projected price of the foldable iPad was found to be much higher than Apple's current premium products, according to sources cited in DigiTimes's report.

Demand issues Apple is cautious about another niche product after Vision Pro The failure of the Vision Pro headset, which struggled to gain traction partly due to its high price, has likely made Apple cautious about launching another niche device with a similar cost barrier. Further, while iPads continue to do well in the tablet market, tablets themselves are a relatively niche category. A foldable iPad would target an even smaller audience, raising questions about its production costs.