Why Apple will repair some M2 Mac mini for free
What's the story
Apple has launched a global repair program for certain Mac mini computers powered by the M2 chip.
The move comes after reports of a "no power" issue in some devices.
The problem is limited to a small batch of Mac minis manufactured between June 16 and November 23, 2024. Other models are not affected by this issue.
Criteria
How to check eligibility for free repair
Apple has not disclosed the exact cause of the problem, but confirmed that it could prevent certain devices from turning on completely.
To check if a Mac mini is eligible for free repair, customers can visit the company's official support website and enter their device's serial number.
If it qualifies, either Apple or an authorized service provider will repair the unit at no cost.
Repair process
Backup data beforehand
The global nature of this program means users can get support no matter where they bought their Mac mini, although Apple might restrict or limit service to the original country/region of purchase.
The service is valid for up to three years from the date of purchase.
Apple has described the problem as affecting a very small percentage of devices and advised the users to back up data before getting their computer repaired.
All repairs will follow Apple's standard service process.