What's the story

Apple is gearing up to launch its next-generation iPhone 17 series.

The official debut of these models is expected between September 11 and September 13, 2025.

The upcoming lineup will include four models: the standard iPhone 17, a new iPhone 17 Air, the premium iPhone 17 Pro, and the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Here we take a look at the new features coming to the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max.