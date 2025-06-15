These new features are coming to iPhone 17 Pro series
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch its next-generation iPhone 17 series.
The official debut of these models is expected between September 11 and September 13, 2025.
The upcoming lineup will include four models: the standard iPhone 17, a new iPhone 17 Air, the premium iPhone 17 Pro, and the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Here we take a look at the new features coming to the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max.
Design details
Aluminum frame, glass back design
The iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to sport an aluminum frame, a departure from the titanium frame of their predecessors.
The back of these devices is said to feature a new "part-aluminum, part-glass" design.
A large rectangular camera bump with rounded corners is also expected, while Apple is likely to stick with a triangular arrangement for the rear camera lenses.
Tech specs
A19 Pro chip, upgraded cameras
The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to be powered by Apple's next-gen A19 Pro chip, built on TSMC's latest third-generation 3nm process.
This should bring modest year-over-year performance gains and power efficiency improvements.
The devices will also get a major camera upgrade, with all four models featuring an upgraded 24MP front-facing camera and the Pro variants getting an upgraded 48MP Telephoto camera.
Feature enhancements
Dual video recording, more RAM
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are also rumored to support dual video recording, letting users capture footage with both front and rear cameras at the same time.
The devices could also get a RAM upgrade, with rumors suggesting up to 12GB of RAM for the iPhone 17 Pro models.
This should greatly improve Apple's multitasking capabilities and the performance of Apple Intelligence.
Tech upgrades
Vapor chamber cooling system; Wi-Fi 7 chip
The complete iPhone 17 series is expected to come with internal design changes for better heat dissipation. A vapor chamber cooling system has been rumored for the Pro models.
All four models are also expected to feature a Wi-Fi 7 chip designed by Apple instead of Broadcom, further enhancing their connectivity capabilities.
Power enhancements
iPhone 17 Pro Max to support faster charging speeds
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to sport a slightly thicker design, which would accommodate a larger battery.
Apple has also been rumored to be working on support for 35W charging speeds, which could shorten the charging time.
However, specific details about the battery capacities remain under wraps for now.