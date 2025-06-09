What's the story

Apple's much-anticipated second-generation AirTag is "nearly ready" for launch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman noted that the new AirTag has been prepped for launch over the last few months.

However, he doesn't think it would make sense to debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Gurman had previously predicted that this new device would be released in mid-2025.