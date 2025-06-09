Apple's next-gen AirTag nearly ready—but unlikely to debut at WWDC
What's the story
Apple's much-anticipated second-generation AirTag is "nearly ready" for launch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman noted that the new AirTag has been prepped for launch over the last few months.
However, he doesn't think it would make sense to debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).
Gurman had previously predicted that this new device would be released in mid-2025.
Upcoming features
New AirTag expected to integrate with Vision Pro
The new AirTag is rumored to come with three major upgrades.
It will include Apple's second-generation ultra-wideband (UWB) chip for a tracking range up to three times longer than the current model.
The new AirTag is also said to offer Vision Pro/spatial computing integration, and a more tamper-proof speaker, reducing the usage of AirTags for stalking.
Design continuity
No design changes expected
Despite the major upgrades in functionality, no significant design changes are expected for the new AirTag.
The original model was unveiled at an Apple Event in April 2021.
In India, a single unit of this innovative tracking device costs ₹3,490 on the official website, while a pack of four is priced at ₹11,900.