'Love jihad' complaint in UP; men 'forced to drink urine'

Two Hindu men from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh , were allegedly abducted and beaten up after they reported a "love jihad" case to the police. The victims, identified as Chandan and his cousin Mohit, were reportedly intercepted on their way to a birthday party by Shahabuddin and two others from Mehari Baikha village. They were then taken by force into a car along with Anas and Zeeshan.

Allegations Victims allege they were forced to chant slogans at gunpoint The victims alleged they were taken to a deserted place where they were brutally beaten with iron rods and wooden sticks. Chandan claimed, "They stripped us and thrashed us severely. When we asked for water, they made us drink urine and forced us to chant 'Islam Zindabad' at gunpoint." The police have registered a case under "serious charges" and arrested the three accused—Shahabuddin, Anas, and Zeeshan.

Investigation update Case is result of old rivalry, say police Additional SP Durga Prasad Tiwari said, "Initial investigation reveals the case is a result of an old rivalry between the two groups." He added that they acted swiftly in rescuing the victims and recovering the vehicle used in their abduction. However, Tiwari also noted that allegations of forced religious slogans have not been substantiated with any evidence so far.

Additional claims Victims allege attackers were part of 'trap girls' network Chandan further alleged that the attackers were part of an Instagram group called "Baba Group" and used fake Hindu identities to trap Hindu girls via WhatsApp chats. He claimed they flaunted luxury cars like BMWs and Thars and used expensive gadgets. Chandan also alleged that when he reported this activity to the police two months ago, instead of taking action, evidence was deleted from his phone, and a compromise was mediated.