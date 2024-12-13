Summarize Simplifying... In short BMW is recalling nearly 22,000 luxury sedans globally, including both conventional and electric models, due to a faulty component.

Despite no reported incidents, BMW is taking a proactive approach, offering free replacements for the affected part.

Owners will be notified by mail and can arrange for the free replacement through their local dealer or by contacting BMW customer support. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The recall impacts BMW 5 Series, 7 Series, i5, i7, and M5 models

BMW recalls 22,000 luxury sedans globally: Check affected models, reason

By Mudit Dube 12:04 pm Dec 13, 202412:04 pm

What's the story BMW has announced a global recall for a number of models from its 2024 lineup over a steering defect. The recall impacts BMW 5 Series, 7 Series, i5, i7, and M5 models. The issue was first detected in Germany and the US and is associated with a defective double universal joint in the steering spindle. This defect could result in unexpectedly stiff/jerky steering, raising accident risk.

Global impact

Recall affects nearly 22,000 vehicles worldwide

The recall issued by BMW impacts a total of 21,955 vehicles worldwide. In Germany, the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has launched the recall under reference number 14353R. The affected models include both conventionally powered and electric variants produced at BMW's Dingolfing plant. Out of the total number of vehicles affected globally, 4,950 units are on German roads.

Proactive measures

BMW to replace faulty component free of charge

Despite no reported incidents of property damage or personal injury, BMW is proactively addressing the issue. The company has committed to replacing the faulty component at no cost to owners. Affected owners in Germany will be contacted by post but can expedite the process by calling the BMW customer support.

US recall

US recall mirrors issue identified in Germany

In the US, BMW of North America announced a recall in October 2024 for 982 units from the 2024 and 2025 model years. The defect is similar to the one identified in Germany, with no accidents or injuries reported in the US Affected US owners will be notified by mail and can arrange for a free replacement through their local dealer.