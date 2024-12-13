BMW recalls 22,000 luxury sedans globally: Check affected models, reason
BMW has announced a global recall for a number of models from its 2024 lineup over a steering defect. The recall impacts BMW 5 Series, 7 Series, i5, i7, and M5 models. The issue was first detected in Germany and the US and is associated with a defective double universal joint in the steering spindle. This defect could result in unexpectedly stiff/jerky steering, raising accident risk.
Recall affects nearly 22,000 vehicles worldwide
The recall issued by BMW impacts a total of 21,955 vehicles worldwide. In Germany, the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has launched the recall under reference number 14353R. The affected models include both conventionally powered and electric variants produced at BMW's Dingolfing plant. Out of the total number of vehicles affected globally, 4,950 units are on German roads.
BMW to replace faulty component free of charge
Despite no reported incidents of property damage or personal injury, BMW is proactively addressing the issue. The company has committed to replacing the faulty component at no cost to owners. Affected owners in Germany will be contacted by post but can expedite the process by calling the BMW customer support.
US recall mirrors issue identified in Germany
In the US, BMW of North America announced a recall in October 2024 for 982 units from the 2024 and 2025 model years. The defect is similar to the one identified in Germany, with no accidents or injuries reported in the US Affected US owners will be notified by mail and can arrange for a free replacement through their local dealer.