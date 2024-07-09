In brief Simplifying... In brief In a shocking hit-and-run case in Mumbai, Kaveri Nakhwa was struck twice by a speeding BMW, allegedly driven by Mihir, son of political leader Rajesh Shah.

Police reveal fresh details in hit-and-run case

Mumbai-hit-and-run: Woman ran over twice to mislead investigation, says police

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:34 am Jul 09, 202410:34 am

What's the story Revealing new details about Sunday's fatal hit-and-run in Mumbai, police told the court on Monday that the accused, Mihir Shah, allegedly switched seats with his driver after dragging the victim on the car's bonnet for nearly one-and-a-half kilometers. The driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, then reversed the vehicle and ran over the woman again before fleeing. According to the police, this was an attempt to mislead the investigation.

Tragic sequence

Victim dragged, run over twice

Mihir is the son of Rajesh Shah—leader of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. The victim, Kaveri Nakhwa, was on a two-wheeler with her husband when she was hit by a speeding BMW. According to Public Prosecutor Bharti Bhosale, Nakhwa got stuck between the tire and bumper of the car and was dragged for one-and-a-half kilometres. "Bidawat then sat in the driving seat...he reversed the vehicle and mowed ...Nakhwa for the second time before escaping," police informed the court.

Cover-up attempt

Accused attempted to tamper with vehicle

After the incident, Mihir and Bidawat fled via the Sea Link to Bandra where their car broke down. They allegedly tried to alter the vehicle's registration number and other stickers before Mihir escaped from the scene. Bidawat remained at the spot with the car until police arrived, according to Mumbai police.

Arrests and involvement

Father, driver arrested

Rajesh arrived at the scene later and informed Bidawat that he had arranged for a tow vehicle. However, police reached the location before the tow vehicle and arrested both Rajesh and Bidawat. A police officer stated that Bidawat confessed to them that Mihir had instructed him to take responsibility for the incident. A Look Out Circular has been issued against Mihir on suspicion that he may flee the country.

On Monday

Rajesh granted provisional bail

On Monday evening, Rajesh was granted provisional bail upon payment of ₹15,000. Earlier in the day, a city court had remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. Separately, in a post on X, CM Shinde had said, "No one, whether rich, influential, or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the Chief Minister of the State. I have zero tolerance for injustice."