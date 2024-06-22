In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home was targeted in a shooting incident, allegedly orchestrated by the Bishnoi gang.

The attack, involving high-caliber weapons like AK-47s and M-16s, led to the arrest of seven individuals, including Anmol Bishnoi who claimed responsibility on Facebook.

The investigation continues, with the Mumbai Police intensifying their efforts following a suspect's suicide in custody.

Audio recording links Bishnoi gang to Salman Khan house shooting case

By Tanvi Gupta 02:37 pm Jun 22, 202402:37 pm

What's the story In a big breakthrough in the Salman Khan house shooting case, an audio recording recovered from arrested suspects has been confirmed to belong to Anmol Bishnoi, brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The audio sample was discovered on the accused's phone and sent to a forensic lab for verification. The lab's investigation affirmed that the audio matched the samples, thereby establishing a connection between the Bishnoi gang and the assailants.

Responsibility

Anmol claimed responsibility for the attack in April

On the day of the attack, Anmol allegedly undertook responsibility for the firing. In a Facebook post, he wrote in Hindi, "We desire peace, but if the decision against injustice is through war, then so be it." "Salman, we fired at your house to show you a trailer so you understand our strength and do not test us. This is our first and final warning. After this, bullets won't miss your empty house."

Actor's statement

Khan recounted the night of shooting incident

On April 14, Khan was jolted awake by the sound of gunfire at his Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartment, in Mumbai. Two individuals on a motorcycle had fired shots at his home. During a six-hour interrogation on June 4, Khan informed authorities that he was aware of a threat to his life. He also mentioned that he had stayed up late following a party the night before the shooting and was awakened by a bullet hitting his balcony.

Arrests update

Seven arrests made following the shooting

In the aftermath of the shooting incident at Khan's residence, a total of seven men were apprehended so far, per Times Now. Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were arrested in Gujarat, while Anuj Thapan and another individual were detained in Punjab on April 26. Regrettably, Thapan allegedly died by suicide on May 1 while in police custody. The Mumbai Police have since intensified their efforts in this case, questioning witnesses and suspects alike.

Investigation update

High-caliber weapons used in attack on Khan's residence

The ongoing investigation into the shooting at Khan's residence has revealed that high-calibre weapons such as AK-47s and M-16s were used. According to police reports, the gang acquired "AK-47s, M-16s, and other high-caliber weapons" from a Pakistani arms dealer for their planned assault. The Mumbai Police believe that the attack was orchestrated by the Bishnoi gang, targeting Khan, who is accused of shooting a blackbuck—a species revered by the Bishnoi community.