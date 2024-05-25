Next Article

Remembering the legacy of Sikander Bharti

'Sainik' director Sikander Bharti dies at 60; cremated in Mumbai

By Isha Sharma 04:24 pm May 25, 202404:24 pm

What's the story Sikander Bharti, a celebrated film director known for his significant contributions to Bollywood, reportedly passed away on Friday in Mumbai at the age of 60. His last rites were performed at the Oshiwara crematorium in Jogeshwari West, Mumbai, on Saturday around 11:00am. Bharti's extensive filmography includes notable films that have left a lasting impact on audiences and colleagues alike. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Legacy

Bharti's legacy: A rich filmography and enduring impact

Bharti directed a number of films that have resonated with audiences over the years. His filmography includes Ghar Ka Chiraag, Zaalim, Rupaye Dus Karod, Bhai Bhai, Sainik, Sar Utha Ke Jiyo, Dand-Nayak, and Rangeela Raja. However, his most recognized work remains the 1994 film, Do Fantoosh. The director's legacy is set to endure through these films that continue to captivate viewers.

Family

Bharti is survived by wife and three children

Bharti is survived by his wife, Pinky, and their three children, Sipika, Yuvika, and Sukrat. The film community and fans are mourning the loss of this talented director. In his successful career, he collaborated with the titans of Hindi cinema, such as Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Amjad Khan, and Rajesh Khanna, among others. His last post on Instagram was in July 2023 and he used the platform to share his writings. May he rest in peace.